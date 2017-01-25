Lincoln U President Kevin Rome Gets Real About the Public HBCU Funding Crisis

Breaks down realities facing black colleges nationwide.

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 25, 2017CommentShare

We talk with Dr. Rome about the increasing crisis of defunding for HBCUs, the role of race in university culture and administration, and the critical elements of the HBCU land grant mission.

