Central State University President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond was profiled in the March edition of CEO Magazine, which featured some of the nation’s most influential women in business and industry.
Central State University President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond was profiled in the March edition of CEO Magazine, which featured some of the nation’s most influential women in business and industry.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.