Miles, Lane Take 2019 SIAC Basketball Championships

Miles College made history last weekend as the first school in the last ten years to win SIAC football and basketball titles in the same athletic year, joining Lane College as the winners of the conference’s 2019 SIAC basketball championships in Birmingham.

GOLDEN BEARS WIN SIAC TITLE

After years of disappointing starts, finishes, and a bunch of other things in between, the Miles men’s basketball program finally gets to stamp a phrase into its history. SIAC Champions. The Golden Bears completed a stunning one-year turnaround, dismantling LeMoyne-Owen 70-46 Saturday night at Bill Harris Arena to win their first conference title. LaByron Harris had 19 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks to earn tournament Most Valuable Player honors as Miles (21-8) earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II South Region tournament Miles College Sports Information

LADY DRAGONS ARE SIAC CHAMPS