Miles, Lane Take 2019 SIAC Basketball Championships

Miles College made history last weekend as the first school in the last ten years to win SIAC football and basketball titles in the same athletic year, joining Lane College as the winners of the conference’s 2019 SIAC basketball championships in Birmingham.
After years of disappointing starts, finishes, and a bunch of other things in between, the Miles men’s basketball program finally gets to stamp a phrase into its history.
SIAC Champions.
The Golden Bears completed a stunning one-year turnaround, dismantling LeMoyne-Owen 70-46 Saturday night at Bill Harris Arena to win their first conference title. LaByron Harris had 19 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks to earn tournament Most Valuable Player honors as Miles (21-8) earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II South Region tournament
Miles College Sports Information
Senior guard Antrice McCoy saw time winding down on the shot clock, drove the lane and, as she was fouled, threw up a prayer.
And, someone answered it.
After converting the old-fashioned three-point play, Lane College women’s basketball team had a six-point cushion against Kentucky State with 43 seconds remaining as the Lady Dragons downed the Thorobreds 44-42 to win their first-ever SIAC Conference Championship on Saturday evening on the court of the Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Lane College Sports Information
