LISTEN: Digest After Dark - If You Didn't Have Vision Before the Pandemic...

Conversations on Lesia Crumpton-Young being named as the sole finalist for the Texas Southern University presidency, debt forgiveness at HBCUs, and the growing threat against critical race theory study and academic freedom.
Another great discussion from the crew and thanks for the shoutout. So many good thoughts about Crumpton-Young, debt forgiveness, and critical race theory that I was literally taking notes.
I would agree that there needs to be accountability of the board and their actions or inactions to support presidents and well-qualified Black women in these positions. However, if there is to be accountability from the board, it calls for stakeholder like alumni to demand transparency and term limits. Too often in the community, these positions are treated like lifetime monarchy where the members drain the resources, life, and soul of the presidents and the university. Active stakeholder that creates some “chaos” could go a long way in sending a measure to the board that either you handle business or will be out of business.
The mention about the planning for what to do with all of the pandemic is a question even cities, counties, and states are dealing with. A recent article noted that with all of this money, many city, county, and state officials do not know what to do with it. They are asking to the public for help on what to do with the money. The sad part is these organizations can get away with piss poor planning and sitting on the money. However, HBCUs are not afforded that leeway and must strategically plan for the present and future with ready to implement projects. Tiff brought up Sorrell’s quote that is spot on with what needs to happen in the HBCUverse, “ We planned. We built. We transformed.” This pandemic exposed a lot of bad financial and management practices across all spectrums in this country. However, it has allows some to transform and ride the wave for transformation. Unfortunately, many have and will be complacent and be crushed by the same wave. HBCUs need to be aggressive in embracing the opportunities and focus on fixing and improving infrastructure on campus. For example, I would have used the pandemic money to weatherize as many buildings as possible to adapt to climate change (READ: Texas power grid failure). Or I would have established an online infrastructure that provides students with resources to help their education so that they are not too dependent on Pell grants and private loans. The planning is needed and HBCUs should not squander funds on feel good projects that get 15 minutes of fame, but no long term pipeline for sustainability. And HBCUs need to focus on quality and not quantity of enrollment size as the quest to get bigger enrollment could result in bad quality students.
The controversy over critical race theory is more about control and power that many Whites do not want to lose. The critics have always had stronger, focused, organized, and strategic ways of messaging than supporters. Unfortunately, the critics and Republicans (and some liberal camps) have a louder and more effective messaging campaign that makes taking about race and the implications of racism appear like the boogeyman. Supporters need to be just as effective and ruthless in defending the real education. And it starts with paying more attention at the State, county, city, and school board levels in how policies are impacting the community. Within a proactive involvement that includes financial and political support, policies that will hurt the community and the HBCUverse will prevail unchecked.
And finally, Laurel should sell t-shirts that express the feeling about the overcrowding of a certain city, “[D]on’t [C]ome” as that is a classic.
Keep informing and educating us about the HBCUverse.
