LISTEN: Digest Radio – The Abdullahs Talk HBCU Presidential Family Values

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Dec 13, 2018

We talk with Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah, his wife and Virginia Union University Center for STEM Diversity Director Ahkinyala Abdullah, and their daughter and soon-to-be Virginia State University Summa Cum Laude graduate Sefiyetu Abdullah about living with legacy, pressure and expectation in a household led by HBCU leaders.

