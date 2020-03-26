LISTEN: How Delaware State Built Its Distance Learning Program and FAMU's Role in Florida's Coronavirus Outreach Efforts

You wanted more coronavirus, we’re giving you more coronavirus. Today launches our coverage of how HBCUs nationwide are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak with research, outreach and community leadership.

We talk with Delaware State University Professor Richard Phillips, who shares insight on the planning, technology, and culture of Delaware State University’s distance learning program, particularly its system for helping students to and through dissertation defense.

We also speak with Florida A&M University Professor C. Perry Brown, who is leading a team of faculty and student researchers who are at the front lines of Florida’s response to coronavirus community spread.