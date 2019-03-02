LISTEN: Miles President George French and Entrepreneur Chuck Faush Discuss HBCU Economic Development
Miles College is at the center of a growing HBCU economic development initiative called ‘The Yard,’ which partners black college campuses, cities and corporations to create skilled professionals and living communities.
Miles President George T. French and The Yard Founder Erskine ‘Chuck’ Faush discuss the initiative, and how it can serve as a blueprint for HBCU communities nationwide.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.