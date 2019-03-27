We talk with Norfolk State University Professor and best-selling author Curtis Bunn about his roots as a journalist, the state of HBCU campus media, and the future of creative arts in an increasingly tech-focused world.
We talk with Norfolk State University Professor and best-selling author Curtis Bunn about his roots as a journalist, the state of HBCU campus media, and the future of creative arts in an increasingly tech-focused world.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.