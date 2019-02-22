Norfolk State University today announced Ohio State University Vice-President Javaune Adams-Gaston as the school’s president-elect. She spoke exclusively with the HBCU Digest about her excitement and vision for the campus.
Norfolk State University today announced Ohio State University Vice-President Javaune Adams-Gaston as the school’s president-elect. She spoke exclusively with the HBCU Digest about her excitement and vision for the campus.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.