Little League World Series Legend Mo’ne Davis Headed to Hampton

The Philadelphia Tribune reports that multi-sport star and Little League World Series icon Mo’ne Davis has committed to Hampton University, where she will play for the Lady Pirates’ softball team next fall.

According to the Tribune, Davis’ parents said that their daughter selected Hampton from a list of mostly historically black institutions.

Davis, who used a 70-plus mph fastball to become the first girl to win a Little League World Series game as a pitcher and the first girl to toss a shutout in Little League post-season history, selected Hampton over Bethune-Cookman University, Southern University, Coppin State University, the University of Massachusetts and the University of Pennsylvania. Hampton’s communications department won Davis over, said her parents, Lakeisha and Mark Williams.

Davis starred in baseball, basketball and soccer in high school.