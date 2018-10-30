Live From the TMCF Leadership Institute

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 30, 2018

We talk exclusively with leaders, participants and sponsors from Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s annual Leadership Institute.

  • Harry Williams, President & CEO – Thurgood Marshall College Fund

  • N. Joyce Payne, Founder – Thurgood Marshall College Fund

  • Capt. Bridgett Soares, Officer Selection Officer – United States Marine Corps.

  • Jneva Norfleet, Political Science Major – Virginia State University

  • Daniel Lee, Chemical & Environmental Engineering Double Major – Central State University

  • Jeremiah Zelt, Finance Major – Texas Southern University

