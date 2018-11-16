LOOK: Future Vets Enter Clinical Training Phase During Tuskegee White Coat Ceremony

Courtesy: Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine welcomed 59 new emerging veterinary health professionals into their clinical study cohort during the school’s annual white coat ceremony hosted last Saturday on campus.

“Our annual White Coat Ceremony is a celebratory moment for our students because it is the realization that they will now begin to put into practice during the clinical phase of the veterinary curriculum the classroom knowledge they have been obtaining,” said Dr. Ruby L. Perry, dean of the college. “Every step closer to our students becoming one of the career-ready veterinarians that Tuskegee University produces is where we place our focus, and we want our students to celebrate their accomplishments as well.”

Home of the nation’s sole historically black veterinary medical college, Tuskegee is responsible for training more than 70 percent of the nation’s African-American veterinarians.