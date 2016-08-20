Love this. My issue is that we are taught to confront racism as an unavoidable, all-encompassing, walking partner on our lives with whom it is impossible to separate. And for many, this is true. But as we spend so much time sharing research, think pieces on the assault on our people, moght we benefit from doubly sharing information about our liberation?

We should talk more about the successes and challenges of our black institutions — HBCUs, banks, businesses, communities, so that our people can become used to the notion of investing in and protecting ourselves, more than lamenting what happens to us, but how we as a community can ‘happen’ to ourselves with liberation thinking and acting.