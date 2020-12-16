Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Single-Handedly Shatters All-Time HBCU Philanthropy Support Record With More Than $500 Million in Donations

Note: Be sure to subscribe today - free access to the HBCU Digest will end on Jan. 1, 2021.

Five months after making a historic round of international philanthropy estimated at more than $150 million in support of historically Black colleges and universities, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has more than doubled her efforts for HBCUs, giving at least $360 million to the institutions today.

Her latest round of funding to more than 380 organizations totals more than $4 billion in collective giving. 16 HBCUs were included in the slate of gift recipients, with most institutions confirming the gift amounts.

Prairie View A&M University - $50 Million

North Carolina A&T State University - $45 Million

Morgan State University - $40 Million

Virginia State University - $30 Million

Winston-Salem State University - $30 Million

Alcorn State University - $25 Million

Bowie State University - $25 Million

Claflin University - $20 Million

Delaware State University - $20 Million

Lincoln University - $20 Million

University of Maryland Eastern Shore - $20 Million

Clark Atlanta University - $15 Million

Elizabeth City State University - $15 Million

Dillard University - $5 Million

Norfolk State University -

Voorhees College -

Tougaloo College -

The estimated amount between Scott’s two rounds of funding totals at least $500 million in support of HBCUs, extending her record of being the single-largest donor to HBCUs in American history and single-handedly surpassing the all-time collective record of gifts and contracts to HBCUs in one year, a mark of $478 million set in 2018.

“I am extremely honored to receive this gift and would like to thank Ms. MacKenzie Scott for her generosity and investment in Clark Atlanta University. This transformational gift will enable the University to strengthen our academic programs; support academic innovation initiatives; enhance our campus infrastructure; provide scholarship support to students; and, build on our endowment,” said CAU President George T. French.

“I would like to thank Ms. Scott for her investment in Elizabeth City State University and our mission of producing graduates who are prepared to be leaders and contributing members of society,” said Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “This gift was given to ECSU to support the direction and vision we have for the university. Ms. Scott’s investment in ECSU recognizes the work we have done, and the plans we have for continuing to elevate this great institution.”

The HBCU sector is expected to surpass $1 billion in total gifts and contracts in 2020.