Maryland HBCU Advocates Press for Lawsuit Resolution, Threats Piling Up Against Savannah State, and Florida's Governor is Falling in Love with FAMU
Yesterday I told you that it would be a good idea to subscribe to the Digest to ensure your instant access to interesting HBCU news. Tonight is an example of why you can’t go wrong in following that advice.
Every now and then I get a letter from an attorney asking for certain content to be removed from the Digest. Usually, the request is made to help an…