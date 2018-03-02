|0:00
|-26:36
Maryland State Delegate Charles E. Sydnor III discusses his HB 1062, which seeks to support the state's HBCUs in their legal fight to eliminate illegal program duplication from predominantly white institutions.
|0:00
|-26:36
