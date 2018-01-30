MEAC Basketball to Stay in Norfolk?

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference basketball tournaments will likely remain in Norfolk, Va. for the next three years.

MEAC basketball tournament will stay in Norfolk at least three more years, sources say NORFOLK The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will announce later this month that it has signed a three-year extension to keep its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Scope, according to two sources at league schools who asked not to be identified.

Sources told the Pilot that conference officials have signed a three-year extension to keep the men’s and women’s basketball championships in the city, which has slowly grown attendance over the course of its first three years. From the Pilot:

The tournaments moved to Norfolk in 2013 from Winston-Salem, N.C., and have seen a steady growth in ticket sales, from 52,293 in 2013 to 74,281 in 2016.

One of Norfolk’s biggest strengths is its central location, MEAC officials have said, with seven of the league’s 13 schools within a 4½-hour drive. With the contract ready to expire after this year’s event, the MEAC had put the tournament up for bid. The league had offers from several cities, officials said late last year.

Last March, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander challenged the conference to create more entertainment value add around the tournaments.

Minium | MEAC tournament has carved out a nice niche, but Norfolk’s mayor wants more NORFOLK As the MEAC basketball tournament opened its fifth year at Scope on Monday, it seems to have carved out a pretty cool niche in downtown Norfolk. Paid attendance is up nearly 50 percent from 2013 – the first year in Norfolk.

“People I know from Norfolk State and Hampton go to the CIAA tournament not to watch basketball, but because of the programming,” said Alexander, Norfolk’s first black mayor. “They have entertainment the MEAC doesn’t have, parties in the middle of the day.”

The MEAC does have events during tournament week. Alexander said he wants to see more.

“Give me a calendar of things I can do other than sitting in that arena,” Alexander said. “We want to talk with the MEAC about how we can help make them more relevant.”