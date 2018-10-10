MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas Gets Five-Year Extension

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Commissioner Dennis Thomas is credited with establishing new standards for broadcasting, apparel negotiations and funding for Division I historically black college athletics and their institutions. Today, the conference’s council of chief executive officers rewarded Thomas’ with a five-year extension.

“I am honored and would like to thank Dr. Wilson, Chairman of the MEAC’s Council of Chief Executive Officers, and the council members for expressing their confidence in my leadership of the MEAC,” Thomas said. “We are seeing tectonic mutations in intercollegiate athletics from a student-athlete and financial perspective, among other things. I look forward to working with our member institutions to address these challenges and advance the agenda of providing student-athletes with a meaningful experience, a quality education and ultimately procuring their degrees.”

Thomas has served as commissioner for 17 years and follows Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner Greg Moore, who received a five-year extension in March.