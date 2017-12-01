Meet Spelman’s Hope Wiseman: America’s Youngest Black Woman Medical Marijuana Dispensary Owner

Spelman College alumna Hope Wiseman, the youngest African-American woman dispensary owner in the nation, is proud to announce along with her business partners, Dr. Octavia Simkins-Wiseman and Dr. Larry Bryant, the opening of Mary and Main in Prince George’s County, Maryland during the Winter of 2017. The dispensary will be the one of the first in the county.

At 25, Wiseman has not only become the youngest black woman dispensary owner in America, but she has cultivated a passion to spread the word about the important place in history that millennials like herself have in the American cannabis industry.

“It’s extremely crucial that we as millennials take serious the role that cannabis has in potentially bettering America’s economy,” says Wiseman. “We will be the ones maintaining and improving the world we live in and using my platform to raise awareness among my peers and community is exactly what I plan to do.”

Wiseman, along with her business partners Dr. Octavia Simkins-Wiseman and Dr. Larry Bryant will open a medicinal cannabis dispensary in their home county with goals of becoming a pillar of philanthropy, social activism, and cannabis education for the predominantly black county in southern Maryland.

“With our main goal focused on community engagement the Mary and Main team strives to educate not only its patients, but also health professionals attempting to debunk the negative connotations associated with cannabis,” says Dr. Bryant, who has served Prince George’s county for over 25 years.

