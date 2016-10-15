Meharry Grad Tamika Cross Says Delta Barred Her From Aiding with Medical Emergency

Sparks national ‘What a doctor looks like’ movement.

Courtesy: Facebook (Tamika Cross)

Meharry Medical College alumna and OB-GYN practitioner Tamika Cross has sparked the latest iteration of just how little black lives matter to some white folks — when they aren’t even allowed or believed to be an asset in saving other people’s lives.

In a Facebook post that has gone viral, Cross recounts being horrified as a Delta Airlines flight crew member allegedly barred her from aiding another passenger who was having a medical emergency on Flight 945 from Detroit to Houston.

Her post, with more than 45,000 views and 19,000 comments in the last few days, has encouraged other black women to spur the ‘What a doctor looks like’ social media movement, reminiscent of the ‘I am Doc McStuffins’ campaign created by Xavier University alumna and physician Myiesha Taylor in 2013.

According to CNN, Delta Airlines promises an investigation of the matter.