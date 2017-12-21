Mississippi Valley State Graduates First Continuing Studies Degree Cohort

Tommie Rush Jr. is one of four recent graduates of Mississippi Valley State University to earn a degree through the school’s ‘Complete 2 Compete’ program. He shared his personal story about the initiative designed to attract and graduate continuing and adult learners who paused their college careers for work and family, but returned for increased chances at professional mobility.

Soon after starting school at MVSU, Rush took on a full-time job. His grueling schedule included working from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. before heading to classes at MVSU at 8 a.m.

He would eventually stop attending college.

“I’ve worked the same job for 37 and a half years. I’ve been married for 34 years, and I have four adult children, so I’ve had a great life,” Rush said.

Yet, he always carried the desire to finish what he started at MVSU.

“I’ve always wanted to complete my degree so that I could become the first male in my generation to graduate from college. Now, I can represent,” he said with a grin.