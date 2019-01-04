Mold Removal in Dorms to Delay Start of Classes at Johnson C. Smith

Officials at Johnson C. Smith University announced yesterday that the start of spring semester classes would be delayed by two weeks in order to complete mold remediation in several campus residence halls.

In a letter to the campus community, JCSU President Clarence Armbrister said that original timetables for the mold removal had to be adjusted to ensure proper cleaning and inspection for water damage within student housing facilities.

“We want to reiterate that no student will be assigned to a room where mold has been identified and has not been remediated. If any work remains to be done upon students’ return, we will assist in relocating affected students to alternate housing. Students who have already arrived on campus for specific projects and programs will be accommodated in approved housing.”

Classes originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 8 will now start on Jan. 22, and officials say that the academic calendar will be updated to reflect course adjustments and online course offerings.