More than 65 Percent of Public HBCUs Have Changed Presidents in the Last Four Years

How long does it take for a college or university to develop and implement a strategic plan? How long does it take to see the true graduation rate percentage of an entering cohort, or for a head coach in a given sport to recruit athletes into juniors and seniors who can compete for championships within a system?

The melded answer for all of these questions is roughly four-to-10-years. And for more than two-thirds of the nation’s public historically black four-year institutions, permanent executive leadership has changed at least once in the last four years.

While executive transitions are down for the sector through the mid-term of the 2018-19 academic year, exclusive leadership numbers for public HBCUs indicate that the sector is likely to see a bump in 2019 of leadership changes. With three presidential resignation announcements at Bluefield State College, Coppin State University and Savannah State University all in less than a month and the latter two within one week, HBCUs which are most vulnerable to funding, legislative interference and political disruption are changing voices and vision at a clip of nearly seven new presidents per year dating back to 2015.

2015

Coppin State University

Fort Valley State University

Norfolk State University

Southern University and A&M College

University of the District of Columbia

Winston-Salem State University

2016

Grambling State University

South Carolina State University

Texas Southern University

Virginia State University

West Virginia State University

Southern University at New Orleans

2017

Alabama State University

Bowie State University

Florida A&M University

Jackson State University

Kentucky State University

Lincoln University of PA

Miss. Valley State University

NC Central University

Prairie View A&M University

2018

Albany State University

Alcorn State University

Delaware State University

Elizabeth City State University

Lincoln University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore