More than 65 Percent of Public HBCUs Have Changed Presidents in the Last Four Years

How long does it take for a college or university to develop and implement a strategic plan? How long does it take to see the true graduation rate percentage of an entering cohort, or for a head coach in a given sport to recruit athletes into juniors and seniors who can compete for championships within a system?
The melded answer for all of these questions is roughly four-to-10-years. And for more than two-thirds of the nation’s public historically black four-year institutions, permanent executive leadership has changed at least once in the last four years.
While executive transitions are down for the sector through the mid-term of the 2018-19 academic year, exclusive leadership numbers for public HBCUs indicate that the sector is likely to see a bump in 2019 of leadership changes. With three presidential resignation announcements at Bluefield State College, Coppin State University and Savannah State University all in less than a month and the latter two within one week, HBCUs which are most vulnerable to funding, legislative interference and political disruption are changing voices and vision at a clip of nearly seven new presidents per year dating back to 2015.
2015
Coppin State University
Fort Valley State University
Norfolk State University
Southern University and A&M College
University of the District of Columbia
Winston-Salem State University
2016
Grambling State University
South Carolina State University
Texas Southern University
Virginia State University
West Virginia State University
Southern University at New Orleans
2017
Alabama State University
Bowie State University
Florida A&M University
Jackson State University
Kentucky State University
Lincoln University of PA
Miss. Valley State University
NC Central University
Prairie View A&M University
2018
Albany State University
Alcorn State University
Delaware State University
Elizabeth City State University
Lincoln University
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.