Morehouse Alum, Nielsen Senior Vice President Andrew McCaskill
Discusses career pathways, black buying power and Nielsen’s commitment to corporate diversity.
Morehouse College alumnus and Nielsen Research Senior Vice President Andrew McCaskill discusses the company’s latest HBCU case competition, the value of black buying power in the marketplace and the growth of corporate interest in content creation for African Americans.
