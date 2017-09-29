Morehouse Athletic Director Robbed by Woman He Met on Craigslist

The Fayette News reports on the armed robbery of Morehouse College athletic director Andre Patillo, who escaped his own home after a woman he met on Craigslist met him for drinks, and allegedly, a set-up.

‘Baby I’m sorry’: Morehouse athletic director robbed after inviting Craigslist woman to Fayette County home – Fayette News Morehouse College athletic director Andre Patillo was the victim of a robbery in his Fayette County home after soliciting a woman from Craigslist to come to his residence on Mill Run. On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, Patillo said he was robbed at gunpoint in his bedroom.

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, Patillo said he was robbed at gunpoint in his bedroom. It was the result of a Craigslist exchange gone wrong, as he’d sent an Uber driver to pick up a woman and then shared a few drinks with her at his home before the robbery occurred. According to the incident report, Patillo explained that the woman was on the phone the entire time she was there. With the woman in his home, Patillo went to lie down on his bed. He noticed the front door was open, so he asked the female why the door was ajar and she said she’d gone out and forgot to close it. Once Patillo went back to his bed, a male subject came into the room pointing a gun at him, telling Patillo to get on the floor.

The robbery is the latest in a growing culture of crime in the Atlanta metro area with ties to Craigslist users looking to buy or sell items, or to arrange dates.

In 2015, Clark Atlanta University student James Jones was shot and killed by three assailants who lured him off campus under the guise of purchasing an iPhone 6.