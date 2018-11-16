Morehouse Receives $1.5 Million NSF Grant to Lead National HBCU STEM Career Development Initiative

Morehouse College will lead researchers from more than 20 historically black colleges and universities nationwide to study how ‘scientific identity’ can be cultivated in youth and lead to potential careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics; thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The Morehouse HBCU Identity Research Center (IRC) for STEM will study factors in building confidence and motivation in students to engage them in STEM training at HBCUs, while also promoting reforms in STEM educational design.

“We are excited about the opportunity to do this important work,” saidDr. Lycurgus Muldrow, executive director of the IRC. “The IRC will create a community of scholars across the HBCU landscape that will work together to foster a research culture that increases collaboration and academic outreach, and promotes continuous learning.”

According to officials, more than 2,200 students at Morehouse College and participating HBCUs will participate in program research.