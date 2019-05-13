Morehouse School of Medicine Leads in HBCU Patents Secured Since 2010

The Morehouse School of Medicine leads all HBCUs with 63 patents secured in the last 20 years, according to a new study published by the Plug Daily.

The study is a follow-up to the publication’s study from last month, which showed that HBCUs collectively secured just over 100 patents between 1969 and 2012.

The new data shows high activity in patent registration over the last decade, with HBCUs securing the highest number of registrations in science, technological and medical fields.

But the report also shows how institutional mission shapes the probability of schools producing revenue-bearing intellectual properties.

