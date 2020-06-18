Morehouse College David Thomas and Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell give exclusive interviews to discuss a $120 million gift from Patty Quillin and Reed Hastings.
| 3
Morehouse College David Thomas and Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell give exclusive interviews to discuss a $120 million gift from Patty Quillin and Reed Hastings.
| 3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.