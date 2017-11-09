Morehouse, Spelman Student Hunger Strike Ends

A student-led hunger strike designed to draw attention to a lack of food access has ended with new accommodations being made by two of the nation’s leading historically black colleges.

The protest, which launched on Nov. 2, solicited executives from Morehouse College and Spelman College to broker agreements with food service provider Aramark to donate unclaimed meal plans to students without food access.

Spelman student activist Mary Pat Hector announced on Twitter this evening the conclusion of the strike, organized by Hector and classmates from Spelman and Morehouse College.

In a letter to the Spelman community on Monday, President Mary Schmidt Campbell pledged cooperation with the 25 student protestors and support for helping students to combat food insecurity.

“No student should go hungry on our campus. We take this opportunity to thank the members of the NAN Spelhouse Collegiate Chapter for highlighting the scale of a growing problem. We are committed to expediting the development of more solutions,” Dr. Campbell wrote.

A 2016 survey revealed that African American college students were 17 percent more likely to experience at least one incident of food insecurity than white students.

