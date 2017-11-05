Morehouse Student’s Extra Credit Rap Video Goes Viral

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Nov 5, 2017

Morehouse College Sophomore Julien Turner was looking to get a grade boost in his biology class. He may just have launched his career as an Internet impresario instead, with a video that is making the rounds on Black Twitter and beyond.

Julien Turner on Twitter

Professor: Make a music video over any subject we’ve covered and I’ll curve your overall grade. … https://t.co/uO6IBMl2CS

