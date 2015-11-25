Morehouse to Launch ‘Black Lives Matter’ Dialog Series

Students, faculty and administration at Morehouse College will launch a forum series to discuss perspectives on race, gender, sexuality and safety in the Atlanta University Center, the college announced this week.

Billed as the ‘Black Lives Matter’ Presidential Dialog, officials say that constituents from Morehouse, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College will be welcomed for open conversation about issues which drew student protests on campus this semester.

“Simply, the design of the dialogue is to have an institutional space for activist talk and action where at the conclusion of each meeting, there will be a tangible action item employed that will demonstrate our community’s understanding of Black Lives Matter issues and needed solutions,’’ (Morehouse President John Silvanus) Wilson said. “At Morehouse, we want to get this right,” he told students during a discussion held at the Davidson House Center for Excellence, the president’s official residence.

A student activist group, AUC Shut It Down, drew national headlines in October for interrupting a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign stop at Clark Atlanta. The monthly dialog series is scheduled to begin in January 2016.