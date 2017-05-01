Morgan State Admissions - Shonda Gray-Cain and Aaries Reed

Jarrett Carter Sr.
May 1, 2017
  
0:00
-21:02

Morgan State University Undergraduate Admissions Director Shonda Gray-Cain and Assistant Director Aaries Reed discuss the strategy behind attracting families and selling the HBCU experience to a diverse pool of potential students.

← PreviousNext →