Morgan State Economic Impact is $990 Million

Morgan State University today revealed the results of an internal economic impact study, showing that the flagship historically black institution generates more than $990 million in for the state and more than $570 million for Baltimore City through its operations and research, wages and benefits, construction, and ancillary spending from campus stakeholders.

“Morgan has long understood the role it must play in Maryland’s future success,” said Morgan President David Wilson in a release. “The findings revealed in this report are enlightening and significant in their proof of Morgan’s importance to the continued growth of the State’s economy, and they further illustrate how investment in this University yields a measurable and impactful return.”

It is the second economic impact study to significantly outpace results produced by the United Negro College Fund’s 2017 national HBCU economic impact study, which depicted collective HBCU impact at $14 billion. That year, Central State University revealed its economic impact to be $147 million, compared to $97 million as estimated by UNCF based upon 2014 federal data.

Morgan State’s $990 million more than doubles UNCF estimates of $439 million for Northeast Baltimore’s anchor institution.