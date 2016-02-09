Morgan State Football Coach Leaving for NFL

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Morgan State University head football coach Lee Hull has been named wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, ending his two-year tenure in Baltimore with an 11–12 overall record and a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference co-championship in his first season.

Hull, who came to Morgan from the University of Maryland — College Park, was named the conference’s Coach of the Year in 2014 and was a finalist for the Football Championship Series Coach of the Year award.

At Maryland, Hull coached current NFL receivers Torrey Smith of the San Francisco 49ers and Darrius Heyward-Bey of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The announcement comes just days after the Bears signed 15 players to letters of intent on National Signing Day, with a majority of signees from the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.

Morgan has not yet named an interim coach.

