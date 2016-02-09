Morgan State Football Coach Leaving for NFL

Morgan State University head football coach Lee Hull has been named wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, ending his two-year tenure in Baltimore with an 11–12 overall record and a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference co-championship in his first season.

Hull, who came to Morgan from the University of Maryland — College Park, was named the conference’s Coach of the Year in 2014 and was a finalist for the Football Championship Series Coach of the Year award.

At Maryland, Hull coached current NFL receivers Torrey Smith of the San Francisco 49ers and Darrius Heyward-Bey of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The announcement comes just days after the Bears signed 15 players to letters of intent on National Signing Day, with a majority of signees from the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.

Morgan has not yet named an interim coach.

