Morgan State Nursing Receives Initial Accrediation

The Morgan State University School of Community Health and Policy Nursing Program’s Bachelor of Science (Nursing) degree has received its initial accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The program’s Master of Science (Nursing) degree received its reaccreditation in 2017 from CCNE, and the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. All nursing degrees awarded from October 2017 and beyond will now be accredited.