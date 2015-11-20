Morgan State President Emeritus, Coppin State Professor Talk Maryland HBCU Lawsuit

The Real News Network Executive Producer Eddie Conway speaks with Morgan State University President Emeritus Earl Richardson and Coppin State University Assistant Professor Kenneth Morgan, about the ongoing Maryland HBCU ‘separate but equal’ litigation.

Today is the deadline for the University System of Maryland to provide federal court judge Catherine Blake with a proposal to remedy its long-standing dual system of higher education for black and white students.

