Morgan State to Be Featured in Times Square for 150th Anniversary

Morgan State University is one of several historically black colleges and universities to celebrate its 150th anniversary this year, but it may be the only black college that will have a temporary home one of of the most famous billboards in the world.

Maryland’s flagship black college will be running a 10-second commercial on large-scale digital advertising space in Times Square, as a part of its major marketing campaign to promote its sesquicentennial year throughout Baltimore City and in New York City, one of its most active cities for alumni engagement and new student recruitment.

Morgan Recognizes Its 150th Anniversary with a New Digital Ad in Times Square – Morgan State University Newsroom As part of a yearlong celebration recognizing its Sesquicentennial Anniversary, Morgan State University has engaged in a number of activities in honor of reaching the historic milestone, among them sharing eye-catching commemorative banners throughout northeast and downtown Baltimore and securing a high-profile sponsorship from the Baltimore Orioles.

The ad will be displayed dozens of times daily through the end of November.