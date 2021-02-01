Morning Briefing - February 1

SECTOR NEWS

The question has lingered for years from eager residents. Will Knoxville College ever get back to being an institution that educates hundreds of African American students, producing some of the greatest Black talent the city ever witnessed?

“The answer is yes," new Interim President Leonard Adams says emphatically. (Knoxville News Sentinel)

Leaders of five historically Black colleges and universities met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday to discuss the company's relationship with the schools in the wake of anti-HBCU-graduate discrimination allegations made by a former Google employee. (CNN)

John Chaney, one of college basketball’s legends, has crossed over to the other side.



Chaney, a legendary basketball coach, has died. He was 89 years old.

Though he was best known for coaching at Temple University, Chaney’s roots were strongly HBCU. He was a basketball star at Bethune-Cookman College in the 1950s and then launched his coaching career at Cheyney State University. (HBCU Gameday)

Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball, premiering Feb. 12, is the first premium project to debut under The Undefeated on ESPN+, a partnership between the streamer and its race- and culture-focused sister brand. Paul’s production company, Ohh Dip!!!, originated the idea for the eight-episode series and brought it to ESPN, and filming commenced in the fall as the 2020-21 college basketball season opened amid sustained COVID uncertainty. To help promote the series, Paul also shot one-on-one conversations with famous HBCU alums, including Morehouse’s Spike Lee and Howard’s Taraji P. Henson, which will live on ESPN+. (Hollywood Reporter)

INDUSTRY NEWS