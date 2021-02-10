Morning Briefing - February 10, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

Local residents soon will have another place to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

N.C. A&T on Thursday will become the first UNC System campus to dispense the vaccine. The university plans to give the first of two required doses on Thursdays, then the second dose on Tuesdays starting in March. (Greensboro News & Record)

Tennessee State University is receiving $1 million from FedEx Corporation to help students complete their degrees and prepare them for the workforce. The funds will also provide relief support to students, faculty, and staff impacted by the pandemic.

“This is an awesome gift from the FedEx Corporation that will assist TSU in addressing some of the unique challenges our institution is facing directly and indirectly because of COVID-19,” said Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover. “We are so appreciative to the FedEx leadership for this innovative program that will disburse one million dollars over a five-year period to also address some of the long-standing issues faced by HBCU students. It is no secret that many of the challenges faced by students at TSU relate to limited funds. This partnership is a great example of public and private entities collaborating to enhance the higher education experience for African-American students.” (Tennessee State University)

There may be a thousand steps or more on the road to becoming successful business owners and Florida A&M University credit union wants to help future minority and women business owners take the very first one through the SmartSteps program.

FAMU Credit Union created the SmartSteps initiative with the Leon County Office of Economic Vitality in order to make $1 million available to women and minority business owners. (WTXL)

The highly-anticipated basketball season for Howard University looks to be coming to an end.

A source tells HBCU Gameday that Howard will opt-out of the remainder of the 2021 basketball season due to COVID issues within the program. Howard officials were contacted but declined to comment. (HBCU Gameday)

INDUSTRY NEWS