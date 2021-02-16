Morning Briefing - February 16, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

Deion Sanders calls for bowl system overhaul

In an interview with HBCU Gameday, Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders says that bowl games should be reenvisioned to create more access for Black colleges to post-season competition. (HBCU Gameday)

Xavier University of Louisiana, also known as XULA, is one of 20 active NASA Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP)Institutional Research Opportunity (MIRO) awardee universities across the United States. MIRO, a higher education activity managed through the Office of STEM Engagement at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, awards select Minority Serving Institutions to promote research capacity, aerospace research, and diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM.

Recently, a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana named Joshua Adkins penned a letter to future XULA students, sharing his unique story that led him to STEM education, and the MIRO center at XULA. (NASA)

UVI Safety in Paradise program shares updated OSHA guidelines

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued updated guidance on COVID-19 precautions for all workplaces. The new, stronger guidance based on a mandate by President Joe Biden provides recommendations to mitigate and prevent the viral spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

To assist the Virgin Islands business community in developing and implementing a prevention plan, the University of the Virgin Islands has created the OSHA consultation program — Safety In Paradise. The program offers free, confidential services for private businesses and non-profit organizations across the territory. (Virgin Islands Daily News)

During the historic campaign of United States Senator Jon Ossoff, he made a promise to work tirelessly to ensure students can graduate from public and private Historically Black Colleges and Universities debt-free. During the Senate confirmation process of President Biden's nominee for White House Budget Director, Sen. Ossoff wasted no time highlighting the importance of prioritizing HBCU funding in the national budget. (WAOK)

It is one thing for an HBCU gamer to defeat a dormmate in Madden NFL 21, but once the dorm and the school are conquered, where do gamers find high-level competition?

They find it in the gladiator-like atmosphere of events such as the Madden NFL 21 x HBCU Tournament and new competitive leagues. (The Undefeated)

INDUSTRY NEWS