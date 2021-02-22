Morning Briefing - February 22, 2021

SECTOR NEWS
Former UPS Executive Gives Morgan State University $20 Million, Largest Alumni Gift in School History
Morgan State University today announced receipt of a $20 million commitment from alumnus and philanthropist Calvin E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Tina, increasing an endowed scholarship fund previously established in the Tylers’ name. The monumental gift is the largest private donation from an alumnus in University history and is believed to be the largest contribution of its kind to any Historically Black College or University (HBCU) nationwide from an alum. (Morgan State University)
How one HBCU managed to weather the coronavirus pandemic while others have struggled
Despite the dip in enrollment, some HBCUs have been able to remain financially solvent. William Harvey, the president of Hampton University, told Yahoo News the proactive measures he and his staff took helped keep the private institution, nestled in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, stay afloat. (Yahoo News)
Texas HBCUs step up amid power outrage, freezing from historic winter storm
The two largest historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Texas are playing an outsized role in helping their students during a historic winter storm that hit the state with unprecedented snow, ice and frigid temperatures. Amid the chaos, Prairie View A&M University (PVAM) and Texas Southern University (TSU), in particular, are making sure their students have access to the proper resources needed to weather the storm. (NewsOne)
Kansas City nonprofit working to teach more students about HBCUs, promote attendance
Across the country, there are more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but many students never learn about them until after they have chosen where to go to college.
But a Kansas City-based group is working to change that.
The goal of HBCU Walking Billboard is to encourage students to attend these colleges and support them while they’re in school. (FOX 4)
INDUSTRY NEWS
New hybrid degree program at University of Minnesota Rochester offers glimpse at future of higher ed (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
Kentucky higher education sounds alarm over drops in enrollment, aid applications (Lexington Herald Leader)
Report: Louisiana ranks 2nd for higher education funding cuts (New Orleans City Business)
Hobsons’ higher ed business split and sold in separate deals totaling $410M (EdSurge)
|1
|3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.