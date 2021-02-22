Morning Briefing - February 22, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

Morgan State University today announced receipt of a $20 million commitment from alumnus and philanthropist Calvin E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Tina, increasing an endowed scholarship fund previously established in the Tylers’ name. The monumental gift is the largest private donation from an alumnus in University history and is believed to be the largest contribution of its kind to any Historically Black College or University (HBCU) nationwide from an alum. (Morgan State University)

Despite the dip in enrollment, some HBCUs have been able to remain financially solvent. William Harvey, the president of Hampton University, told Yahoo News the proactive measures he and his staff took helped keep the private institution, nestled in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, stay afloat. (Yahoo News)

The two largest historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Texas are playing an outsized role in helping their students during a historic winter storm that hit the state with unprecedented snow, ice and frigid temperatures. Amid the chaos, Prairie View A&M University (PVAM) and Texas Southern University (TSU), in particular, are making sure their students have access to the proper resources needed to weather the storm. (NewsOne)

Across the country, there are more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but many students never learn about them until after they have chosen where to go to college.

But a Kansas City-based group is working to change that.

The goal of HBCU Walking Billboard is to encourage students to attend these colleges and support them while they’re in school. (FOX 4)

INDUSTRY NEWS