Morning Briefing - February 24, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

The hiring rate for graduates of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) shot up an average 5.9 percent a year from 2016 through 2019, according to the latest Workforce Report from LinkedIn. That is above the 1.3 percent average yearly growth rate for graduates from non-HBCU schools, it found.

"Quietly, HBCUs and their alumni have emerged as stars in the never-ending U.S. hunt for talent," the report stated. "During the past five years, the hiring-rate trend for alumni of the 105 HBCUs has consistently outpaced similar data for overall LinkedIn U.S. membership." (Society of Human Resource Management)

The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation together with Howard University announced today the establishment of the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership in honor of Marriott International’s (NASDAQ: MAR) beloved president and CEO, Arne Sorenson, who tragically passed away last week from pancreatic cancer. The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation will provide a $20 million endowment to launch the Center at Howard University, one of the nation’s leading historically Black colleges and universities.

In addition, Marriott International announced the creation of the Arne M. Sorenson Hospitality Fund which will support the critical programmatic and career development elements of the Center. This Fund is dedicated to helping the industry build leadership talent in hospitality. Marriott has pledged the first donation of $1 million and is inviting other companies, organizations and individuals – from all industries – to support this effort. (Howard University)

A Fairfield native played a significant role in getting NASA's 2020 Perseverance rover to Mars last Thursday.

Although Tinesha Ross’ engineering career seems to be going well, she has gone through a lot in life that has helped her succeed. (WVTM)

Questions continue to swirl over the selection of Darrell Allison as the next chancellor of Fayetteville State University.

Allison's selection by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors last week came as a surprise to some alumni, who question whether his background is the right fit for the university. (WRAL)

INDUSTRY NEWS