Morning Briefing - February 25, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

As the Army progresses toward a force as diverse as the country it defends, senior leaders are also increasing its diversity of researchers tasked with developing scientific breakthroughs, said the service’s top civilian official Friday.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, or ASA (ALT), in coordination with Army Futures Command, held a virtual event with the intent of fostering relationships with historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, by sharing beneficial tools. (United States Army)

The state's public historically Black colleges and universities want permission to bring in more students from outside North Carolina.

The request — from N.C. A&T, Winston-Salem State University and the three other HBCUs in the UNC System — passed a key hurdle Wednesday and could become system policy in a couple of months.

Proponents, including the chancellors of the five schools and UNC System President Peter Hans, said the move will let these campuses grow, ensure their financial stability and help them lure a more talented and more diverse group of students to North Carolina. (Greensboro News & Record)

The Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation is partnering with Google Cloud in presenting the ASBC Foundation's 19th annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Festival, taking place virtually for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 20. (FOX 5)

FanDuel Group and the Washington Football Team, on the heels of their mobile sports betting market access partnership launch in Virginia in January, announced today a one-million-dollar contribution to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The FanDuel/Washington Football Team Emergency Student Aid Fund will be dedicated to supporting current students enrolled in Virginia’s five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The fund will provide aid grants for those students seeking emergency assistance for technology, housing, food security, tuition, and other education-related expenses. (WTKR)

INDUSTRY NEWS