Morning Briefing - February 26, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

The idea of “meeting the bar” also comes up in conversations related to recruiting new employees out of historically Black colleges and universities, according to this manager. Amazon has in recent years put more effort into recruiting from HBCUs and last year created a two-semester entertainment industry program in Los Angeles in partnership with Howard University. But it is not uncommon for business managers at Amazon to question the idea of hiring for corporate roles from HBCUs that are not as well-known as Howard University or Spelman College. A common rhetorical question from managers, according to this internal source: “Do these universities meet the bar?”

The diversity manager said that this kind of blanket skepticism of an entire institution was unique to HBCUs below the very top tier, and not expressed for lesser-known universities that aren’t HBCUs. (VOX)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the establishment of six COVID-19 vaccination sites to provide greater access to the vaccine in underserved populations in Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, and Osceola counties. The Governor made this announcement at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, where one of the new sites is located.

“I’m pleased to announce the opening of six new COVID-19 vaccination sites in underserved areas in Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “These sites, which will administer 200 shots per day and be open seven days a week, will significantly increase access to the vaccine for seniors in these communities.” (Edward Waters College)

UBS and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (“SIAC”) are proud to announce a partnership to invest in students attending SIAC’s 14 colleges and universities across six states. The initiative will focus on delivering a financial literacy and wellness curriculum to SIAC students, and to introduce students to the opportunities available for them in the financial services industry. Students will also gain access to UBS’s recruiting and development programs, including UBS Tomorrow’s Talent Program, a virtual accelerator aimed at increasing college and career success for diverse college students. (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

Montgomery Public School employees who have not had the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccination elsewhere now have an opportunity to get one during a clinic exclusively for them.

Monday, MPS officials joined leaders from Alabama State University and the Alabama Education Association to announce a partnership to vaccinate employees through a clinic just for them on ASU’s campus. (WSFA)

INDUSTRY NEWS