Morning Briefing -- February 8, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

Buoyed with cash from two major gifts, Delaware State University is on track to complete its acquisition of Wesley College in July.

In December, the public historically Black land-grant university announced the receipt of a $20 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, an author and philanthropist and one of the world’s wealthiest women. A portion of that gift will be put toward acquisition transition costs, but the university hasn’t determined exactly how much, said Tony Allen, president of Delaware State. (Inside Higher Ed)

The Southern University School of Nursing received a 100 percent pass rate for the Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Exam for 2020. Additionally, the 15 students who took the exam passed on the first attempt and yielded an average score of 611, exceeding the national average of 576. Southern’s nursing students who took the FNP exam also met or exceeded the national average on all four testing domains: assessment, diagnosis, planning and evaluation. (Southern University)

Alabama State University (ASU) and Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) are now partners in a new initiative to enhance the learning experiences of students enrolled in the Theatre Arts Department of ASU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. (COVPA).



On Feb. 4, the two entities, under the direction of ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., and Alabama Shakespeare Festival's Artistic Director, Rick Dildine, signed a formal concurrent articulation agreement during a virtual "live" news conference. (Alabama State University)

Wilberforce University is creating more possibilities for its students. This one, a new spring semester entrepreneur residency that features African American equine broker Greg Harbut.

Harbut, a third-generation horseman and one of the owners of the thoroughbred, Necker Island, is also president of HarbutBloodstock. His great grandfather Will, was the groom and caretaker of the legendary, champion racer, Man o’ War. His grandfather Tom, continued the family’s horsemanship involvement, gaining fame and respect in the racing and breeding industry. (Wilberforce University)

INDUSTRY NEWS