Morning Briefing - February 9, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

Virginia State announces no tuition increase for 2021-22 academic year

In recognition of the economic challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced into families’ lives, Virginia State University today announced it will not increase tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year for new and continuing students. This is the second consecutive year of no increase in tuition and fees at VSU.

Virginia State University currently maintains one of the lowest tuition and fee rates for any four-year public institution in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is a leader in access and affordability in higher education. “We continue to set ourselves apart as a University that makes accessibility to a quality education our priority. We recognize that for many of our students, cost is a key factor,” says VSU President, Dr. Makola Abdullah. “VSU will continue to look for additional revenue sources to ensure that the University remains affordable for students who want to attend.” Upward of 90 percent of VSU students receive financial aid. 70 percent of VSU students are Pell-eligible. (Virginia State University)

Travis L. Williams, who used to coach at Tennessee State University and Fort Valley State University — HBCUs — as well as on other levels and internationally, is alleging he got cut out of a deal that he proposed last year, according to a press release sent to NewsOne from the law offices of Ben Crump, one of several civil rights attorneys involved.

After pitching the idea of hosting an HBCU All-Star game at the Final Four, a managing director with the NCAA directed him to Intersport Global, a white marketing firm that works with the NCAA and its annual Final Four efforts, the press release said. (NewsOne)

Inside a national period of tumult, at the crux of post-Civil War reconstruction of black life in America, Sarah Jane Woodson Early became a historymaker. She’d already been among the first black women in the country to earn a bachelor’s degree when she graduated from Oberlin College, one of the few institutions willing to educate non-white, non-male students. And when Wilberforce College in Ohio—the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) founded by African-Americans—hired Early in 1858 to lead English and Latin classes for its 200 students, she became the first black woman college instructor and the first black person to teach at an HBCU. (Smithsonian)

One thing you can say about Jackson State basketball — it’s never boring on national television.

This time there was no feel-good miracle shot.



Jackson State picked up a 57-53 win over Southern to improve to 6-0 in the SWAC. But the game was overshadowed as Tristan Jarrett, JSU’s leading scorer this season, walked off the court and threw his jersey behind him on the way to the locker room. (HBCU Gameday)

INDUSTRY NEWS