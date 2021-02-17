Morning Briefing - February 17, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

As part of Intel’s commitment to build a more equitable world, it will donate $5 million over the next five years to North Carolina Central University (NCCU), a historically Black college and university (HBCU), to create a new tech law and policy center. Intel’s executive vice president and general counsel, Steven R. Rodgers, will join the law school’s board of visitors to help direct additional resources and support for the law school. Additionally, Allon Stabinsky, Intel’s senior vice president and chief deputy general counsel, and Rhonda Foxx, Intel’s leader of social equity policies and engagements, will join the center’s advisory board to help shape its certificate program, curriculum development and drive further Intel engagements. (North Carolina Central University)

A student at a historically Black university (HBCU) in Georgia has accused one of her professors of trivializing the killing of Trayvon Martin by making an “insensitive” and “humorless” comment, according to a viral tweet.

The professor at Fort Valley State University (FVSU) allegedly made disrespectful comments about a student wearing a hoodie and followed that up with a quip that referenced the unfortunate circumstances under which the unarmed Black teenager was brutally killed in Florida in 2012. (NewsOne)

Delaware State made headlines last year when it acquired Wesley College, a predominately white institution located in Dover, Delaware.



The acquisition will impact Wesley College’s department of athletics as DSU is shutting it down. Wesley competes in the NCAA’s Division III. (HBCU Gameday)

Hemp is a growing industry. Experts estimate by the year 2025, the industrial hemp market could grow to more than $26 billion. But less than one percent of the people involved in growing and selling legal cannabis are people of color. A program at North Carolina A&T State University is working to change that.

“A lot of people, when they hear hemp, they automatically think of marijuana but they don’t know there’s literally a scientific definition between the two of them,” senior Ke’Shan Lighty said.

One is illegal in North Carolina. The other is a budding industry. (FOX 8)

INDUSTRY NEWS