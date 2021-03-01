Morning Briefing - March 1, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

“We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back and especially African Americans,” Richmond told the [Axios]. “[W]e have to do stuff now.”

“If you start talking about free college tuition to [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] and you start talking about free community college in Title I and all of those things, I think that you are well on your way,” he continued, noting that a timeline for Congress’ commission was not known. (New York Post)

Today, Google, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced “Pathways to Tech,” a new initiative designed to increase HBCU institutional and student capacity, aid job seekers in identifying tech roles, and foster the career growth and retention of Black talent.

To drive this work, an HBCU Tech Advisory Board will be established with Google as a founding corporate member. The HBCU Tech Advisory Board will offer strategic insight in shaping these efforts, and will report to an HBCU Presidents’ Tech Council, co-chaired by Dr. Michael L. Lomax of UNCF and Dr. Harry L. Williams of TMCF. (Martech)

Howard Alum Chadwick Boseman wins ‘Best Actor’ award at Golden Globes

Janelle Jones is the first Black woman to serve as the Chief Labor Economist for the Department of Labor. The Biden administration appointed the 36-year-old Spelman graduate to lead the labor department’s research and initiatives.

“I’m very excited to announce I have joined the Biden Administration as the Chief Economist at DOL,” Jones tweeted in January. “I am excited to help build back a better economy where workers, especially those usually left behind, are safe, secure, & empowered at the workplace. Let’s get to work!” (Black Enterprise)

INDUSTRY NEWS