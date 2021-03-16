Morning Briefing - March 16, 2021

SECTOR NEWS

While thousands of college students flock to Florida for spring break, leaders here at FSU and neighboring FAMU put a plan in place this week to stop COVID-19 cases from climbing locally.

"It didn't give me a mental health that I usually get during the spring semester because spring can be really hectic," said Jordan Fleurigene. (WTXL)

The construction industry are not highly represented with people of color, but Delaware State University is helping an organization change that for the better.

The Delaware Pathways 2 Apprenticeship (P2A) has reached an agreement with the University to use a classroom on campus to provide training that prepares Kent County participants – largely from low-income communities – gain entry into construction union apprenticeship programs, providing a pathway to middle-class careers. (Delaware State University)

In 2006, the case went to court, which ruled in favor of the HBCUs on the issue of funding; but in the 15 years since, the two sides haven’t been able to reach an agreement on how much the state should pay.

And now, for the second time, the state Legislature has opted to step in, pushing a bill that would allocate nearly $600 million in funding to HBCUs in Maryland. (Southern Maryland Chronicle)

Talladega College made history Friday afternoon, announcing the appointment of Shujuana L. Dennard as the first female police chief and director of campus security.

Dennard, an Anniston native, “is one of only a handful of females in our nation to rise to this level,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins said in a news release. “She earned this position because of her exceptional knowledge, training, experience and skills.” (Anniston Star)

INDUSTRY NEWS