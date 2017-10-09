Morris Brown Must Return Land to Clark Atlanta, Court Rules

Land given to Morris Brown College more than 75 years ago from Clark Atlanta University on the condition of its continuing use for academic purposes must be returned to CAU, a Georgia Court of Appeals judge ruled last week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on the latest chapter in the land dispute, which stemmed from embattled Morris Brown selling land to the City of Atlanta’s development organization to help satisfy long-standing financial debts. Clark Atlanta officials had contested the sale on the merits of the agreement reached with Morris Brown in 1940.